Miesha Tate: ‘I don’t want OnlyFans to be the reason people are interested in me’

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate recently ruffled a few feathers when she told Combat Culture she was not “desperate” enough to start an OnlyFans account, something that has brought additional income to current and former UFC fighters like Jessica Andrade and Bec Rawlings.

Not surprisingly, those comments went over like a lead balloon.

“This is aggravating,” fellow UFC fighter Julia Avila wrote on social media. “Yes women have an OnlyFans and what of it? It’s not our place to judge or to tear down another woman for it. Fix your crown queen before casting stones on another because, honey, NONE of us are without fault and it’s a hard fucking world without having to tear one another down. Rather than criticizing how about, ‘it’s not for me’, plain and simple.”

OnlyFans is a subscription service designed to directly connect celebrities with their adoring fans, but in recent years the platform has gained notoriety for housing adult content; meaning, fans pay to subscribe and get some risqué media in return.

Tate insists she supports UFC fighters who rely on OnlyFans for income, but at this stage of her combat sports career, “Cupcake” prefers to be known for her work inside the cage, which is expected to continue in the flyweight division at some point later this year.

“I do sincerely apologize,” Tate told The MMA Hour about using the word “desperate” in regards to OnlyFans. “I did not want to hurt anyone’s feelings or make them feel bad for having an OnlyFans. I have no problem with women going out there, men going out there, whoever wants to get on OnlyFans, do it. But for me, I don’t want to be perceived as someone who is fighting as a secondary [option] or getting attention for fighting as a secondary [option]. I don’t want OnlyFans to be the reason that people are interested in me.”

Right now, fans are more interested in whether or not this fight comes to fruition.