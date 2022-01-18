UFC champ Aljamain Sterling wants jail time for steroid cheats in MMA

Sterling: You should do jail time for doing steroids or EPO or any type of shit like that in the UFC... #TheMMAHour pic.twitter.com/n9ewuOZIcq

What do Aljamain Sterling and Ronda Rousey have in common?

Both combatants believe that steroids are more dangerous in UFC than any other sport, because cage fighters hopped up on performance-enhancing drugs are not hitting a baseball or launching a basketball from half court.

They are punching another human being in the head.

“That shit bothers me, man, it really does bother me. You should do jail time for doing EPO, or steroids, or any type of shit like that in the UFC – in combat sports in general,” Sterling told The MMA Hour (transcribed by Harry Kettle). “You can literally rearrange someone’s career, their livelihood, doing this contact sport, man. This is not like playing basketball, we’re not shooting hoops, we’re not hitting a baseball into the crowd, you know what I’m talking about? We’re dealing with lifechanging events when you step into that Octagon. The ones that are stupid will say ‘well, no one put a gun to your head and told you to do this’. What? How is that a logical comeback to justify those actions? Like, what?”

That would have landed this former drug cheat in the slammer.

Sterling is expected to unify the bantamweight titles against Petr Yan at the upcoming UFC 273 pay-per-view (PPV) event in March. “Funk Master” has previously suggested that “No Mercy” was a “dirty” fighter who cheated his way to the top of the 135-pound mountain.

