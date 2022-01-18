Welcome to Midnight Mania!

The line between self-belief and delusion is a rather fine one.

Respectfully, Giga Chikadze got his ass kicked last Saturday at UFC Vegas 46. The kickboxer was unable to fight at his pace from his distance, and as a result, Calvin Kattar was able to land hundreds of strikes. In particular, he sliced up Chikadze with dozens of elbows, leaving him bloody and battered by the end of five rounds.

Despite the dominant defeat, Chikadze remains confident. In fact, he still believes himself the better man.

watch till the end pic.twitter.com/F32rqAYxhD — Jye (@thegoldenboyaus) January 17, 2022

“I f—ked up last night, but it’s all good. It’s the journey. I’m learning from this. Next time, I’m going to come back so much stronger. I already feel bad for my future opponents, so I’m going to learn a lot from this one,” Chikadze said on Facebook Live (via BJPenn.com). “Trust me on that. Also, I feel like if I would fight with this guy 10 times, nine I would win. That would be the one I would lose, and that was last night. It is what it is. I made mistakes, and I’m paying now with that. It’s all good. I’m unbreakable, remember this s—t. Georgians are always unbreakable. This is how we fight, until the f—king end.”

One might expect Kattar to be a bit annoyed at Chikadze’s remark, but “The Boston Finisher” responded with grace on The MMA Hour. Having suffered his own devastating loss prior to this win, Kattar offered up some advice as well.

“It’s different when you hear people in person in interviews, but I don’t take it personally man, it’s whatever. I wish him a speedy recovery, bounce back.” Kattar said. “I told him: ‘All you can do now is make the next guy pay’”

Perhaps some day Chikadze will earn a rematch vs. Kattar and test his theory, but at the moment, that bout is a long ways away.

Insomnia

Greg Hardy is trying to write off his loss to Tai Tuivasa, who knocked him out, and well ... “Bam Bam” boomed him for it.

Gunnar Nelson hasn’t quite become the Welterweight contender many hoped for, but he’s one of the more unique and entertaining men in his division nevertheless.

Chris Daukaus has a theory behind Amanda Nunes’ departure from American Top Team.

UFC signed Kayla Harrison, you’re welcome and i have no sources. — Chris Daukaus (@ChrisDaukausMMA) January 17, 2022

John Wayne Parr’s next bout will be his last ... if you believe him this time!

Alright, if Ciryl Gane stops Francis Ngannou with the eleven-elbow combination, he’s officially the GOAT.

Based on the x-ray he posted, it looks like Merab Dvalishvili separated his AC joint, which will keep him off the wrestling mats for about a month at least.

Badly injured my clavicle bone. Fortunately no surgery is necessary. Lots of Physical Therapy and time to heal! I will be back stronger than before სამწუხაროდ საქართველოში ყოფნის დროს ვარჯიშზე რთული ტრამვა მივიღე. მაგრამ საბედნიეროდ მალე დავუბრუნდები ჩვეულ ვარჯიშს და რეჟიმს… pic.twitter.com/QPkYFZrO9D — Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) January 15, 2022

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Positioning inside the ring is everything.

A left hook sends the mouthpiece spinning to the floor!

SUMO!

Day7: Was waiting for this one! Arsenal wielding Hōshōryū (L) vs always on Chiyonokuni. Love the quick move Kuni tries here. #hatsubasho2022 pic.twitter.com/NRn36ihuVE — Sumo Soul 相撲魂 (@TheSumoSoul) January 15, 2022

