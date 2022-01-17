UFC 270 commentary team set with Joe Rogan, Daniel Cormier and Jon Anik

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to the pay-per-view (PPV) market this weekend (Sat., Jan 15, 2022) with the UFC 270: “Ngannou vs Gane” mixed martial arts (MMA) event featuring two championship title fights on the main card from Anaheim, Calif.

MMA Fighting revealed who would be the leading the broadcast team, and the band is back together once again as longtime color commentator Joe Rogan will join Daniel Cormier alongside play-by-play man, Jon Anik.

While Rogan was absent for several events in 2021 — taking a break from July to November — this will mark the third straight pay-per-view (PPV) event that he has been tasked to call. As usual, Megan Olivi will be tasked with cageside and backstage reporting, and UFC Middleweight champion Michael Bisping and former Light Heavyweight title contender, Anthony Smith, will serve as analysts for the pre and post shows.

UFC 270 will feature two title fights with the main event pitting former training partners against one another as Heavyweight king, Francis Ngannou, battles current interim champion Ciryl Gane. In the co-main event, Brandon Moreno will defend his Flyweight title against Deiveson Figueiredo, the man he took the belt from seven months ago.

