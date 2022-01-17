Amanda Nunes reportedly parts ways with American Top Team to start own MMA gym

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champ-champ, Amanda Nunes, has reportedly parted ways with her longtime gym, American Top Team (ATT), which is based out of Coconut Creek, Fla.

That’s according to Globo Combate’s Raphael Marinho, who reports that “Lioness” will be leaving to start her own gym in the Florida area. Veteran MMA reporter Alex Behunin had an interesting note regarding Nunes’ departure from ATT after nearly eight years with the famed camp.

Interesting tidbit for anyone that didn’t know…



Amanda Nunes left MMA Masters when she lost to Cat Zingano and joined ATT.



She finally lost at ATT and is now leaving to start her own gym. — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) January 17, 2022

Of course, Nunes is coming off a submission loss to Julianna Pena at UFC 269, losing her Bantamweight title in the process. The loss was “Lioness” first since 2014 and first championship defeat, ever (see it here).

After the setback, Nunes did say she would be more than willing to take on Pena in an instant rematch, but not before she got her “shit together.” Apparently, that also now includes setting up her new camp, which also means Nina Nunes will be leaving ATT, as well.

UFC president Dana White did confirm that he would be more than willing to setup an immediate rematch between Pena and Nunes, but now that “Lioness” is working on setting up a new base, Pena could get antsy and decide to fight again if the wait time proves to be longer than expected.