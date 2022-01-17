UFC 270 ‘Embedded’ video, Ep. 1: Francis Ngannou thinks Ciryl Gane is nothing but a joke

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is gearing up to stage its first pay-per-view (PPV) event of 2022 as UFC 270 is set to go down this Saturday (Jan. 22) inside Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. Headlining the event will be a Heavyweight title unification bout between current division king, Francis Ngannou, taking on interim titleholder, Ciryl Gane.

Before then, get an all-access look at the final preparations each combatant must make days out from fight night. Whether it’s handling last-minute media obligations, training sessions or getting weight under control, “Embedded” takes you behind the scenes.

From the official YouTube description:

Champ Brandon Moreno and roommates get ready for UFC 270. Ciryl Gane checks his rankings and practices his swing. Deiveson Figueiredo takes his title threematch seriously. Champ Francis Ngannou focuses on recovery.

In the co-main event, Brandon Moreno will put his Flyweight belt on the line when battles Deiveson Figueiredo in a trilogy fight between the two. Also, Michel Pereira will take on UFC newcomer Andre Fialho.

For the rest of the UFC 270 fight card and ESPN+ PPV lineup click here.