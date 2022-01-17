Yaroslav Amosov vs Michael Page title fight headlines Bellator London on May 13

Bellator MMA has booked a highly-anticipated Welterweight title fight as reigning division champion, Yaroslav Amosov, will put his belt on the line against the always-entertaining Michael Page when the promotion returns to SSE Arena in London, England on May 13, 2022.

Amosov -- who is still undefeated at 26-0 -- captured the 170-pound title at Bellator 260 with an win over former division champion, Douglas Lima, dominating him for five rounds to improve his record to 7-0 inside the Bellator cage. The 28-year-old is one of the best Welterweights in the sport and scoring his first title defense against "Venom" will only boost his stock.

As for Page, he earned his first-ever shot at the Bellator strap after eight years with the promotion by defeating Lima at Bellator 267 on Oct. 2021 via split decision. It was “Venom’s” sixth straight victory after suffering the first and only setback of his career at the hands of "The Phenom" back in 2019.

The entertaining striker has always been the center of criticism from fans who claim he's been spoon-fed specific opponents throughout his career. "Venom," though, has silenced a lot of that chatter by knocking out top-ranked Derek Anderson and shutting out former champion, Lima, in back-to-back outings. Now, he will look to reach the pinnacle of the sport by winning gold and handing Amosov his first defeat, in the process.

