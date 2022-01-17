Conor McGregor got destroyed so badly by Henry Cejudo he actually deleted his tweet

What do you know about farting? You always run out of gas. https://t.co/IYISReW51v

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight roost-ruler, Henry Cejudo, who also held gold at 125 pounds, was back in the headlines last week after petitioning promotion president, Dana White, for an opportunity to win yet another title, this time in the Featherweight division.

White shut him down without remorse.

“You don’t just fucking pop up and start calling somebody names and think that you’re going to get a title shot in a different weight class when you’ve been retired for what, two, two-and-a-half years?” White told reporters (via MMA Fighting).

That didn’t stop Cejudo from continuing his social media campaign, even with the next 145-pound title fight going to “The Korean Zombie” at UFC 273, because “Triple C” quickly realized that retirement can be boring.

Fellow two-division champion, Conor McGregor, was unimpressed.

“Henry Cejudo is a little fart,” the Irishman wrote on Twitter.

“What do you know about farting? You always run out of gas,” Cejudo countered.

That savage comeback forced McGregor, no stranger to cardio issues, to delete his tweet.

If Cejudo wants to come back and make another run at a UFC title, he will more than likely need to work his way back to the top. That rule doesn’t apply to McGregor, who is actually in the conversation for another Lightweight title shot when he returns from his leg injury.

One of the perks of being the biggest draw in all of MMA.