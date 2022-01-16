People didn’t exactly have high expectations for Calvin Kattar coming into his UFC Vegas 46 main event against surging contender Giga Chikadze, what with the brutal whooping Max Holloway dealt to Kattar a year ago. Holloway blanked Kattar on the scoreboards and beat him so bad UFC president Dana White rushed him to the hospital, worried Calvin might keel over dead (on the promotion’s first ABC broadcast to boot).

Fortunately Kattar didn’t die, and the loss didn’t break him. Instead of crumbling under the powerful kicking offensive of Chikadze on Saturday night, Kattar turned on the pressure and Holloway/Kattar’d Chikadze: he blanked the Georgian on the scorecards and sent Chikadze to the hospital.

Kattar went as well (he ate 128 of Giga’s significant strikes compared to the 144 he dished out), and now we have another great hospital photo of two fighters moments after a Fight of the Year performance:

It’s pretty easy to see who took the worst of it simply by looking at the photo, but during his post-fight interview Calvin Kattar was obviously unimpressed with the amount of times he ended up getting hit by Chikadze.

“I know I can fight like this if I got to,” he told Michael Bisping in the cage. “I still gotta clean this s—t up. This is no shape for a winner to look like or be in. But just happy to walk away with the win.”

Have you seen the other guy tho??

5 rounds with Calvin Kattar man #UFCVegas46 pic.twitter.com/rinEdR2b8f — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) January 16, 2022

“Bittersweet,” was how Kattar described the win. “I feel like s—t but also never been better. I’m not feeling too great, he’s a tough fighter. 7-0 in the UFC, you’re doing something right like I said. But they all counted me out this fight, everybody. And like I’ve been saying, man, it ain’t about everybody counting you out, it don’t matter about them, so long as you believe in yourself that’s all that matters.”