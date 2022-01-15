Calvin Kattar and Giga Chikadze clashed tonight (Sat., Jan. 15, 2022) in a main event Featherweight battle from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, at UFC Vegas 46. These two talented strikers came into their clash in rather different positions. Chikadze was riding a serious wave of momentum, having won seven bouts in a row in the Octagon to advance into the Top 10. On the other hand, Kattar entered following a year layoff and one of the most statistically dominant defeats of all time.

Getting off to a quick start, Kattar relentlessly pressured his opponent and never took his foot off the gas en route to a decision win. Follow along below for live updates and highlight clips:

Round One

Chikadze opens with a chopping low kick. Another. Kattar flashes the jab and tries to corral Chikadze, who’s avoiding the fence well. Chikadze slips on a kick, and Kattar jumps on him to score the takedown. Kattar settled into half guard, mostly focusing on controlling his opponent. When Chikadze attempts a guillotine, Kattar attacks the arm triangle and uses it to take the back. The choke isn’t there, but Kattar finishes the round in good position. 10-9 Kattar

Round Two

Chikadze working early with his left kick as Kattar pressures. Kattar works the jab then lands a slip uppercut. Big right hand from Kattar! He’s really pressuring heavily, forcing Chikadze to back off. Chikadze sticks some leads hands of his own. Kattar puts together a nice combo, lands another right. Two-piece scores for Chikadze, and he defends a takedown. Knee and overhand score for Kattar! He’s absolutely walking the kickboxer down. Big elbow from Kattar! Chikadze is look frazzled as he takes a body shot. Still, he lands a big combo ... only for Kattar to nail him with a spinning elbow! Uppercut! Chikadze is eating BOMBS! Then he fires back with a heavy combination of his own! Kattar finishes the round with a takedown and punches. AWESOME ROUND! 10-9 Kattar

Non stop offense from both men in round 2️⃣



[ #UFCVegas46 | LIVE on @ESPN & E+ ] pic.twitter.com/IPAw8e0xmw — UFC (@ufc) January 16, 2022

Round Three

Kattar advancing and hunting for the uppercut. Kattar finds a lead elbow, then a heavy 1-2. Giga Chikadze looks worn down. The kickboxer lands a good pair of punches. Chikadze goes back to the low kick, and his hands start landing! Kattar comes close to a takedown, but Chikadze fights free. Kattar lands another right elbow. 3-2 from Kattar. This fight is getting sloppier, but both men are pushing a hell of a pace. Chikadze stuns his opponent briefly but can’t follow up. Kattar returns right to his pressure and lands big with a right. Chikadze lands a big right near the bell. 10-9 Kattar

Round Four

Kattar controls the early exchanges with his jab, still walking his foe down. Heavy liver kick from Chikadze. Kattar shoots and is stuffed, but he lands an elbow. Chikadze lands a few good hooks, but he can’t get Kattar to stop pressuring. He’s bleeding badly. Chikadze shows great balance to stop a takedown off a caught kick. CLEAN elbow from Kattar. Big right returns for Chikadze. Left elbow-right elbow combo for Kattar. The two trade jabs over and over. Chikadze puts together a solid combination of his own. Big right elbow lands for Kattar and wobbles his opponent. Nevertheless, Chikadze fires back and sees the end of the round. 10-9 Kattar

Round Five

Ripping body kick from Chikadze to start the fifth and final round. Chikadze swings some big punches and lands, but Kattar sticks him with the jab. Once Kattar gets his man moving backwards, he lands big. Two NASTY elbows score for Kattar — this has to be the most standing elbows ever landed in a UFC fight. Overhand scores from Chikadze, but he cannot match his foe’s volume. 1-1-2 from Kattar lands clean, followed by another elbow. The two trade brutal rights. Spinning elbow lands perfectly for Kattar! SO. MANY. ELBOWS! Kattar puts Chikadze down at the bell to cap off an incredible performance. 10-9 Kattar



Result: Calvin Kattar defeats Giga Chikadze via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-44)

