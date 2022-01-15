As soon as UFC Vegas 46 wraps up tonight (Sat., Jan. 15, 2022) live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, fight fans can check out the live post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night that features a main event clash between featherweight contenders Calvin Kattar and Giga Chikadze, a women’s flyweight affair featuring former UFC title challengers Katlyn Chookagian and Jennifer Maia, and the return of flyweight finisher Brandon Royval as he takes on Brazilian veteran Rogerio Bontorin, there will be a lot to discuss when the action winds down.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go live at 10:15 p.m. ET. It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card.

