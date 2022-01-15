Calvin Kattar returned in style last night (Sat., Jan. 15, 2022) at UFC Vegas 46 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the featherweight contender silenced Giga Chikadze with a five-round shellacking (highlights HERE).

In addition to the featherweight headliner, a collection of main card and “Prelims” fights produced memorable action throughout. Check them out below and let us know your favorite:

Lightweight prospect Viacheslav Borshchev made good on his Octagon debut with a first-round TKO finish over Dakota Bush (highlights HERE)

Heavyweight veteran Jake Collier overwhelmed Chase Sherman to score a first-round submission finish

Joanderson Brito made a fun Octagon debut in his matchup with featherweight Bill Algeo, but “Señor Perfecto” proved too tough for Brito and handed the newcomer his first UFC loss

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Vegas 46 bonus winners below:

Fight of the Night: Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze

Performance of the Night: Viacheslav Borshchev

Performance of the Night: Jake Collier

For complete UFC Vegas 46 results and coverage click here.