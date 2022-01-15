 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Submission! Watch Jake Collier steamroll Chase Sherman in UFC Vegas 46 co-main event

By Dan Hiergesell
UFC Fight Night: Collier v Sherman Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Heavyweight veteran Jake Collier made the most out of his co-main event bid earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 15, 2022) at UFC Vegas 46 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when he finished Chase Sherman via first-round submission (rear-naked choke).

Both heavyweights landed good shots early, but it was Collier who had the clear power advantage. “Prototype” eventually worked the fight to the ground and quickly transitioned to full mount. From there, Collier landed sharp elbows and punches from the top as Sherman tried to buck him off. Sherman eventually turned over and it allowed Collier to sink in the choke.

Check out the full fight video highlights below:

Collier, 33, finds himself back in the win column after losing a close split-decision to Carlos Felipe his last time out. He looked better than ever tonight and should be able to make a quick turnaround giving the little damage he absorbed. Fellow heavyweight fighter Justin Tafa called Collier out after the fight so maybe that’s a matchup UFC will look to book.

For complete UFC Vegas 46 results and coverage click here.

