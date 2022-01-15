Lightweight prospect Viacheslav Borshchev turned in the first UFC finish of the new year earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 15, 2022) at UFC Vegas 46 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the former kickboxer stopped Dakota Bush via first-round TKO (punches).

Bush wasted little time pushing the pace and trying to take Borshchev out of his game on the feet. Borshchev stayed patient and looked solid in some of his takedown defense. During an exchange along the cage Borshchev was able to launch a heavy left hook to the body that instantly put Bush down. Borshchev followed up with some insurance shots as Bush covered his face and waited for the referee to step in.

Borshchev, 30, is now 6-1 since turning pro back in 2019 and has scored five finishes along the way. This was a significant debut for the Team Alpha Male prospect and a knockout performance that should score Borshchev a more meaningful matchup at 155 pounds his next time out.

Check out the full fight video highlights below:

For complete UFC Vegas 46 results and coverage click here.