Calvin Kattar made a triumphant return to the Octagon last night (Sat., Jan. 15, 2022) at UFC Vegas 46 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the featherweight veteran stopped surging contender Giga Chikadze in a lopsided main event beatdown.

Chikadze was landing a ton of kicks on the feet before an exchange left him slipping to the canvas. Kattar took advantage and dived in to secure a takedown. From there, Kattar worked hard in top control to land some good punches, tire Chikadze, and gain some valuable control time.

Both featherweights exploded for offense in the second round as Kattar pressured Chikadze around the cage and forced dirty boxing inside. Kattar’s persistence seemed to be weighing on Chikadze, but “Ninja” responded with hard punches. Kattar came back with some spinning elbows and another takedown to end the round.

Kattar kept things rolling into the third with more pressure. Chikadze had to fight backing up and really started to get tagged. Bloody and tired, Chikadze fired back to keep Kattar in line, but the fight was slowly slipping away. Chikadze’s face got worse in the fourth as Kattar landed more inside elbows than any other strike. He had Chikadze on his heels with moments left in the round, but “Ninja” survived.

The fifth and final round was all Kattar as he tracked Chikadze down and blasted him with more elbows inside. Kattar scored a spinning elbow later in the round as well and a barrage of strikes in the final moments to put the finishing touches on his impressive unanimous decision win.

Check out the full fight video highlights below:

