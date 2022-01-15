The first UFC card of the new year will finally go down later tonight (Sat., Jan. 15, 2022) as UFC Vegas 46 plays out live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event of the evening with feature a featherweight clash between perennial contender Calvin Kattar and surging striker Giga Chikadze.

In addition to the featherweight headliner, flyweight contender Brandon Royval will make his return to action against Brazilian finisher Rogerio Bontorin, and Katlyn Chookagian and Jennifer Maia will meet in a pivotal clash of former UFC women’s flyweight title challengers. Not to mention the Octagon debuts of talented prospects Viacheslav Borshchev, Joanderson Brito, and Joseph Holmes.

Take a look below at UFC Vegas 46’s complete fight card line up and start times:

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+)

7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT



Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze

Jake Collier vs. Chase Sherman

Brandon Royval vs. Rogerio Bontorin

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Jennifer Maia

Dakota Bush vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

Bill Algeo vs. Joanderson Brito

‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN+)

5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT

Jamie Pickett vs. Joseph Holmes

Court McGee vs. Ramiz Brahimaj

Brian Kelleher vs. Kevin Croom

Charles Rosa vs. T.J. Brown

Here are all the ways to catch the action:

Online

UFC Vegas 46: ‘Kattar vs. Chikadze’ entire fight card can be viewed via the ESPN+ streaming app.

Subscriptions cost $5.99 per month.

Television

Tablet/Mobile

UFC Vegas 46: ‘Kattar vs. Chikadze’ entire fight card can be viewed via ESPN+ streaming app through Google Play and iTunes stores.

Bars

Check out a list of sports bars and pubs near you that will most likely be showing tonight’s fights CLICK HERE.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 46 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 5 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 46 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For the updated and finalized “Kattar vs. Chikadze” fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.