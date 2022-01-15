 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch UFC Vegas 46: ‘Kattar vs. Chikadze’ TONIGHT on ESPN+

By Dan Hiergesell
The first UFC card of the new year will finally go down later tonight (Sat., Jan. 15, 2022) as UFC Vegas 46 plays out live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event of the evening with feature a featherweight clash between perennial contender Calvin Kattar and surging striker Giga Chikadze.

LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 46 On ESPN+

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) kicks off the New Year with a thrilling Featherweight contenders’ bout that will see No. 5-ranked Calvin Kattar take on No. 8-seeded Giga Chikadze inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Jan. 15, 2022. UFC Vegas 46’s reworked co-main event will feature a Heavyweight slobberknocker between Octagon veterans Jake Collier and Chase Sherman.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

In addition to the featherweight headliner, flyweight contender Brandon Royval will make his return to action against Brazilian finisher Rogerio Bontorin, and Katlyn Chookagian and Jennifer Maia will meet in a pivotal clash of former UFC women’s flyweight title challengers. Not to mention the Octagon debuts of talented prospects Viacheslav Borshchev, Joanderson Brito, and Joseph Holmes.

Take a look below at UFC Vegas 46’s complete fight card line up and start times:

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+)
7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze
Jake Collier vs. Chase Sherman
Brandon Royval vs. Rogerio Bontorin
Katlyn Chookagian vs. Jennifer Maia
Dakota Bush vs. Viacheslav Borshchev
Bill Algeo vs. Joanderson Brito

‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN+)
5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT

Jamie Pickett vs. Joseph Holmes
Court McGee vs. Ramiz Brahimaj
Brian Kelleher vs. Kevin Croom
Charles Rosa vs. T.J. Brown

Here are all the ways to catch the action:

Online

Television

Tablet/Mobile

Bars

  • Check out a list of sports bars and pubs near you that will most likely be showing tonight’s fights CLICK HERE.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 46 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 5 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 46 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For the updated and finalized “Kattar vs. Chikadze” fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.

