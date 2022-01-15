Jake Paul wasn’t lying about making serious money inside of the boxing ring and his 2021 earnings are about to make a ton of fighters jealous.

According to a recent report by Forbes, the YouTube sensation earned a whopping $40 million for his three boxing fights in 2021. Paul also earned an additional $5 million from other business endeavors to push his total to $45 million. That is more than Canelo Alvarez, who was the only boxer to crack last year’s top 50 list of the world’s highest paid athletes with $34 million in earnings.

Paul, 24, has taken the combat sports world by storm over the past 12 months. After smashing former MMA world champion Ben Askren with a first-round knockout (highlights HERE) last April Paul ended up fighting former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in August. The social media star went all eight rounds with “Chosen One” and walked away with a split-decision nod.

In December, Paul and Woodley fought again in a short-notice rematch. After five rounds of boring action Paul clocked Woodley with a monstrous right hand that turned the former UFC champion into an ironing board. It was easily the greatest performance of Paul’s career thus far and one of the very best finishes of 2021 (watch it HERE).

Paul, who was filthy rich even before his transition to boxing, has been ridiculing UFC president Dana White over fight pay for quite some time. The YouTube star believes fighters can make a lot more money by marketing themselves and selling fights inside of the boxing ring. It’s been surprising to see Paul become such an advocate for struggling MMA fighters, but now we know why. “Problem Child” made $40 million in 2021 from just three trips to the boxing ring.

It will be interesting to see what Paul can do in 2022 as he gears up for a switch over to MMA.