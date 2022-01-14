A gruesome finger injury has knocked former NFL star Greg Hardy out of his heavyweight clash with Sergey Spivak next weekend at UFC 270.

Hardy, who was originally expected to fight Aleksei Oleinik before Spivak stepped in on short notice earlier this week, took to social media on Friday to reveal a nasty finger injury. The heavyweight contender didn’t explain how he suffered the injury outside of saying he had just snapped it back into place.

“New date who dis,” Hardy wrote on Instagram. “Gotta keep it light even though I’m kinda sick about it. Putting on a show on the biggest card of the year was my 2022 dream and now I gotta wait. Sorry to all my fans and haters and to my opponent. I wanted this one bad I even took a short-notice change with no question.”

Hardy, 33, was hoping to make a big return to the spotlight in 2022 after dropping consecutive knockout defeats to Marcin Tybura and Tai Tuivasa. A victory over Spivak would have gave Hardy some breathing room in an evolving heavyweight division, but now he’ll have to wait a little longer to start his comeback campaign and finish out his current UFC contract.

UFC 270 is set to take place on Jan. 22 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., with a heavyweight title fight between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane serving as the main event.

