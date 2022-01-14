 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Calvin Kattar vs Giga Chikadze staredown video from UFC Vegas 46 weigh ins

By Jesse Holland
UFC featherweight contender Calvin Kattar will look to preserve his spot in the division Top 5 when he collides with streaking 145-pound “Ninja” Giga Chikadze in the UFC Vegas 46 main event, set for this Sat. night (Jan. 15, 2022) inside APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Watch them face off at the conclusion of the UFC Vegas 46 weigh ins above.

UFC 220: Kattar v Burgos

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) kicks off the New Year with a thrilling Featherweight contenders’ bout that will see No. 5-ranked Calvin Kattar take on No. 8-seeded Giga Chikadze inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Jan. 15, 2022. UFC Vegas 46’s reworked co-main event will feature a Heavyweight slobberknocker between Octagon veterans Jake Collier and Chase Sherman.

In the UFC Vegas 46 co-main event, heavyweight hurters Jake Collier and Chase Sherman battle for a spot in the Top 15 of their division. Both combatants are looking to slug their way back into the win column after decision losses in summer 2021.

Check out their staredown below:

