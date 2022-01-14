Calvin Kattar vs Giga Chikadze staredown video from UFC Vegas 46 weigh ins

We lost a lot of fights on the #UFCVegas46 card but at least we still got Giga vs. Kattar! pic.twitter.com/BnIfcfJedK

UFC featherweight contender Calvin Kattar will look to preserve his spot in the division Top 5 when he collides with streaking 145-pound “Ninja” Giga Chikadze in the UFC Vegas 46 main event, set for this Sat. night (Jan. 15, 2022) inside APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Watch them face off at the conclusion of the UFC Vegas 46 weigh ins above.

In the UFC Vegas 46 co-main event, heavyweight hurters Jake Collier and Chase Sherman battle for a spot in the Top 15 of their division. Both combatants are looking to slug their way back into the win column after decision losses in summer 2021.

Check out their staredown below:

