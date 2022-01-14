Giga Chikadze is aiming for a spectacular finish in his second main event bid tomorrow night (Sat., Jan. 15, 2022) at UFC Vegas 46 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Georgian striker will be taking on division staple Calvin Kattar for a chance to potentially fight for a UFC featherweight title in 2022.

While Kattar is one of the more respected boxers in the 145-pound division today Chikadze is a world-class kickboxer with a reputable track record. The 33-year-old contender has utilized spinning techniques, elite precision, and incredible shot selection to carve his way to a 7-0 record and three-straight knockout finishes. Chikadze is hoping to prove his striking abilities can carry over into the upper echelon of the UFC’s featherweight division by making an example out of Kattar.

“My striking weapons make me one of the most dangerous fighters in the world. When I kick or punch the people, they go down,” said Chikadze in recent UFC promo. “I’m not only the best striker inside the UFC, (but) I’m the best boxer inside the UFC as well. I’m on my way to becoming UFC champion, I know I have to beat Calvin Kattar first so that is exactly what I am going to do.”

Unfortunately for Chikadze, Kattar has proven to be one of the toughest fighters in UFC today and someone who is almost impossible to put away. Kattar’s last fight was a perfect example of his overall durability after he refused to get finished on the end of 445 total strikes from former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway.

It’s going to take a whole lot from Chikadze to become the first fighter to ever finish Kattar by way of strikes, but “Ninja” is more than ready to take his shots.

“I know he is going to come strong and prepared, but if Calvin makes one mistake I will make sure to finish him right there,” Chikadze said. “I’m going to finish Calvin Kattar with one of my spectacular knockout techniques. After that, I’m looking for a title shot.”

Chikadze, who is 9-0 since losing his fight on Dana White’s Contender Series back in 2018, could be one win away from a shot at UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. If he’s able to put Kattar away it will greatly help his chances of locking down that shot by summertime.

