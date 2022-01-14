UFC Vegas 46 weigh in video, live results for ‘Kattar vs Chikadze’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just over 24 hours away from its upcoming UFC Vegas 46 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, headlined by a featherweight striking battle between Top 10 contenders Calvin Kattar and Giga Chikadze this Sat. night (Jan. 15, 2022) on ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Before the live stream gets underway this weekend in “Sin City,” which also features the 265-pound co-main event between heavyweight bruisers Jake Collier and Chase Sherman, all 20 fighters must hit the scale to prove themselves worthy.

The UFC Vegas 46 weigh ins will stream LIVE in the embedded video player above beginning promptly at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT). We’ll also have real-time text updates for the “Kattar vs. Chikadze” weigh ins listed below, updated as they happen.

Complete UFC Vegas 46 weigh-in text results below:

UFC Vegas 46 Main Card On ESPN+:

145 lbs.: Calvin Kattar (146) vs. Giga Chikadze (146)

265 lbs.: Jake Collier () vs. Chase Sherman ()

125 lbs.: Katlyn Chookagian (126) vs. Jennifer Maia (126)

125 lbs.: Rogerio Bontorin (125.5) vs. Brandon Royval (125.5)

145 lbs.: Bill Algeo (145) vs. Joanderson Brito ()

UFC Vegas 46 ‘Prelims’ Card On ESPN+:

170 lbs.: Ramiz Brahimaj (170.5) vs. Court McGee (170)

185 lbs.: Jamie Pickett (184.5) vs. Joseph Holmes (185.5)

155 lbs.: Charles Rosa (156) vs. T.J. Brown (155)

155 lbs.: Viacheslav Borshchev (155) vs. Dakota Bush (155.5)

145 lbs.: Brian Kelleher (145) vs. Kevin Croom (144.5)

Expect staredowns to follow around 2 p.m. ET.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 46 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 46 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For the updated and finalized "Kattar vs. Chikadze" fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.