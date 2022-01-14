Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns from its holiday hiatus to kick off the new year with its UFC Vegas 46 mixed martial arts (MMA) event this Sat. night (Jan. 15, 2022) from inside the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, streaming LIVE on ESPN+. Main event duties fall to featherweight title contenders Calvin Kattar and Giga Chikadze, who collide for a spot in the 145-pound title chase. In the UFC Vegas 46 co-headliner, heavyweight hurters Jake Collier and Chase Sherman battle for a place among the Top 15. Flyweight veterans Katlyn Chookagian and Jennifer Maia are also scheduled to appear, along with 125-pound standouts Rogerio Bontorin and Brandon Royval.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 46 fight card below, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” bouts at 5 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET.

Keep in mind that we will also be the spot for the latest news, recaps, and post-fight analysis following “Kattar vs. Chikadze.” Without further delay, see below for the updated UFC Vegas 46 results. (Note: This will go from the bottom up; therefore, scroll toward the bottom for the latest detailed round-by-round action).

UFC VEGAS 46 QUICK RESULTS:

Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze

Jake Collier vs. Chase Sherman

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Jennifer Maia

Rogerio Bontorin vs. Brandon Royval

Viacheslav Borshchev vs. Dakota Bush

Bill Algeo vs. Joanderson Brito

Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Court McGee

Jamie Pickett vs. Joseph Holmes

Charles Rosa vs. T.J. Brown

Brian Kelleher vs. Kevin Croom

UFC VEGAS 46 PLAY-BY-PLAY:

145 lbs.: Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Final result:

265 lbs.: Jake Collier vs. Chase Sherman

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

125 lbs.: Katlyn Chookagian vs. Jennifer Maia

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

125 lbs.: Rogerio Bontorin vs. Brandon Royval

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

155 lbs.: Viacheslav Borshchev vs. Dakota Bush

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

145 lbs.: Bill Algeo vs. Joanderson Brito

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

170 lbs.: Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Court McGee

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

185 lbs.: Jamie Pickett vs. Joseph Holmes

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

155 lbs.: Charles Rosa vs. T.J. Brown

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

145 lbs.: Brian Kelleher vs. Kevin Croom

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result: