UFC 273 odds: Alex Volkanovski sizable betting favorite over ‘Korean Zombie’

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is the odds-on betting favorite to win the UFC 273 pay-per-view (PPV) main event, clocking in at -330 against +265 for Chan Sung Jung, a considerable underdog ahead of their April 9 affair — which does not yet have an official city or venue.

That’s according to the bookies at Fan Duel.

It should be noted that Volkanovski (23-1) was originally scheduled to face former 145-pound champion Max Holloway right up until “Blessed” went down with injury. That’s when the 17-6 “Korean Zombie” — fresh off his decision victory over the rough-and-tumble Dan Ige — got the call to fill in.

A lot of people are hating on it, but you know what they say about players and games.

In the UFC co-main event, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling (20-3) will attempt to unify the 135-pound titles opposite interim straphanger Petr Yan (16-2). The odds are not far off from the featherweight headliner, with “Funk Master” sitting at +260 against -320 for the favored “No Mercy.”

To see who else is fighting at UFC 273 on April 9 click here.