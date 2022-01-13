 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Latest UFC 273 fight card, PPV lineup for ‘Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie’ on April 9

With Max Holloway injured, the promotion will ask “The Korean Zombie” to step in and fight reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, not long after bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and interim titleholder Petr Yan unify the 135-pound titles in the UFC 273 co-main event.

UFC 232 Photo by Hans Gutknecht/Digital First Media/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

Event: UFC 273: “Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie”
Date: Sat., April 9, 2022
Location: TBD
Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN, ESPN+ (6 p.m. ET Prelims | 10 p.m. ET Main Card)

UFC 273 PPV Main Event on ESPN+:

145 lbs.: UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski vs. “Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung

UFC 273 PPV Co-Main Event on ESPN+:

135 lbs.: UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling vs. Interim Bantamweight Titleholder Petr Yan

UFC 273 PPV Main Card, ESPN/ESPN+ Prelims:

115 lbs.: Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres
135 lbs.: Irene Aldana vs. Aspen Ladd
145 lbs.: Pat Sabatini vs. Gavin Tucker
170 lbs.: Mickey Gall vs. Mike Malott
170 lbs.: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Nassourdine Imavov
265 lbs.: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Marcin Tybura

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change due to COVID-19.*

