Latest UFC 273 fight card, PPV lineup for ‘Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie’ on April 9

Event: UFC 273: “Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie”

Date: Sat., April 9, 2022

Location: TBD

Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN, ESPN+ (6 p.m. ET Prelims | 10 p.m. ET Main Card)

UFC 273 PPV Main Event on ESPN+:

145 lbs.: UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski vs. “Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung

UFC 273 PPV Co-Main Event on ESPN+:

135 lbs.: UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling vs. Interim Bantamweight Titleholder Petr Yan

UFC 273 PPV Main Card, ESPN/ESPN+ Prelims:

115 lbs.: Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres

135 lbs.: Irene Aldana vs. Aspen Ladd

145 lbs.: Pat Sabatini vs. Gavin Tucker

170 lbs.: Mickey Gall vs. Mike Malott

170 lbs.: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Nassourdine Imavov

265 lbs.: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Marcin Tybura

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change due to COVID-19.*

For more upcoming UFC events click here.