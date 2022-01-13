Latest UFC 273 fight card, PPV lineup for ‘Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie’ on April 9

Event: UFC 273: “Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie”
Date: Sat., April 9, 2022
Location: TBD
Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN, ESPN+ (6 p.m. ET Prelims | 10 p.m. ET Main Card)
UFC 273 PPV Main Event on ESPN+:
145 lbs.: UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski vs. “Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung
UFC 273 PPV Co-Main Event on ESPN+:
135 lbs.: UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling vs. Interim Bantamweight Titleholder Petr Yan
UFC 273 PPV Main Card, ESPN/ESPN+ Prelims:
115 lbs.: Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres
135 lbs.: Irene Aldana vs. Aspen Ladd
145 lbs.: Pat Sabatini vs. Gavin Tucker
170 lbs.: Mickey Gall vs. Mike Malott
170 lbs.: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Nassourdine Imavov
265 lbs.: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Marcin Tybura
*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change due to COVID-19.*
