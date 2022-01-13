Conor McGregor’s Black Forge Inn fire-bombed during drive-by attack

Former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor was holding a special menu tasting event at his Black Forge Inn on Drimnagh Road in Dublin 12 on Wednesday night, when two men on scooters launched fire bombs at the establishment during a drive-by attack.

McGregor, 33, was not on premises at the time of the incident.

“There were two people allegedly spotted on scooters who passed the establishment at the time and next thing they were being chased by two others who had come out of the property,” a witness told Dublin Live. “McGregor had been holding a taste testing menu in the pub so the alleged attackers may have assumed he was inside.”

The building suffered no damage during the attack.

“Gardai are investigating an incident of attempted criminal damage at a licenced premises on the Drimnagh Road last night,” police told Dublin Live. “No damage was done to the premises. Gardai are appealing for witnesses in relation to this incident is asked to contact Gardai. Gardai are particularly keen for anyone with camera footage from the area overnight to make this available to them.”

The petrol bombs used in the attack are commonly referred to as Molotov cocktails.

McGregor (22-6) is currently recovering from a broken leg suffered in his UFC 264 loss to lightweight rival Dustin Poirier and is not expected to make his Octagon return until some point later this year, pending medical clearance.