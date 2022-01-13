 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Midnight Mania! Kelvin Gastelum vs Nassourdine Imavov targeted for UFC 273

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
UFC Fight Night: Cannonier v Gastelum Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

In what feels like a rare occasion, longtime UFC Middleweight contender Kelvin Gastelum will have a full camp to prepare for his next opponent. Per ESPN, rising knockout artist Nassourdine Imavov and Gastelum have agreed to fight on UFC 273, scheduled for April 9 at a to-be-announced location.

In the last couple years, Gastelum has frequently proven himself a gamer by jumping on short-notice opportunities. Unfortunately for the Ultimate Fighter (TUF) winner, those gambles have not really paid off, as he’s won just a single bout in his last six trips to the Octagon.

On the bright side, Gastelum has been facing nothing but top contenders and remains ranked inside the Top 10. Plus, he’s consistently exciting in victory or defeat.

Still, he doesn’t face an easy challenge in something of a must-win fight. Imavov is just 25 years of age, but the French boxer has proven to carry powerful and accurate hands in his four previous Octagon bouts. He rides a two-fight win streak, having battered both Edmen Shahbazyan and Ian Heinisch for knockout wins.

The stakes are high for each man. Gastelum risks losing his spot in the Top 10 and perhaps even on the roster, whereas Imavov can pick up the biggest scalp of his career and advance up the ladder further.

Who ya’ got?!?

Insomnia

For all the “Conor McGregor has bulked up like crazy!” news that was going around, the Irish athlete looks his normal level of fitness in this clip.

One Championship’s March 26th event is sounding like a pretty marquee night of action!

VIRTUALLY IDENTICAL!

... Is this how one conditions the chin? Or the brain?

Jorge Masvidal’s rise from underground fan favorite to pay-per-view star is the stuff of legend.

In my personal opinion, kick sparring is equal parts difficult and beneficial.

Is Dustin Poirier putting on muscle to prepare for a certain Welterweight from Stockton, California?

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Reaching for the clinch can get a fighter in trouble should his opponent decide to stand his ground and fire.

This is a very nice transition from the ten-finger guillotine to the more classic high-elbow finish.

Scored a knockout and didn’t realize it!

Random Land

If you don’t like this post, you hate nature.

Midnight Music: Blondie hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart four times, and each song is absolutely top-tier.

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

