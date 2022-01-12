Charles Oliveira defended his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight title by submitting Dustin Poirier at UFC 269 (see it here), giving him his tenth straight win inside the Octagon dating back four years.

According to head trainer of American Kickboxing Academy (AKA), Javier Mendez, however, there are two specific fighters that would end “Do Bronx’s” run at the top. And they are both his pupils. Indeed, Mendes says that not only would former division king Khabib Nurmagomedov dominate Oliveira, but “The Eagle’s” protege, Islam Makhachev, would do the same.

“I know they both would beat Charles, in my opinion because look, they’re both my fighters,” Mendez said in an interview with MMA Junkie. “Stylistically-wise, Islam could strike, he can kick. Khabib wasn’t a great kicker. Khabib would have to go straight to the grappling with Charles and probably dominate him there,” he added.

“As a matter of fact, I know he would. I know Khabib would dominate him there, and I kind of feel, my personal opinion, as great as Charles is, I think Islam would dominate him there. too.”

Of course, Khabib is long retired and has no plans to ever return to the fight game, ending his dominant run in the division with a mint 29-0 record, including winning thirteen straight fights inside the Octagon.

Oliveira’s next Lightweight title defense will likely come against Justin Gaethje, though that fight is far from booked. As for Makhachev, he is booked to face Beneil Dariush at UFC Vegas 49 on Feb. 26, 2022. The winner of that fight will make a great case for a championship fight.