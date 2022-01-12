UFC Vegas 46 has yet another late change to its Jan. 15 lineup

UFC Vegas 46 — which is set to go down this Sat. night (Jan. 15, 2022) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada — has undergone several changes (details here and here) since the original lineup was announced. Not exactly the way the promotion wanted to kick off 2022.

But hey, what else is new?

The latest change to the lineup — per Ariel Helwani — is a Lightweight bout that was originally set to be contested between T.J. Brown and Gabriel Benitez. After Benitez was forced out due to undisclosed health reasons, the promotion enlisted the services of Charles Rosa to help fill the void on short notice.

Rosa is hoping to bounce back after suffering a loss to Damon Jackson in his last outing in Oct. 2021. Since making his UFC debut, Rosa has alternated wins and losses over his first 11 fights with the promotion.

As for Brown, he snapped his two-fight skid with a split-decision win over Kai Kamakka III in May 2021, which was his first official win inside the eight-sided cage after coming up short against Jordan Griffin and Danny Chavez.

UFC Vegas 46 will feature a pivotal featherweight bout between top contenders Calvin Kattar and Giga Chikadze. In the co-headlining act — which also underwent a last-minute change — Michel Peraire will face off against Andre Fialho.

