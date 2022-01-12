Demetrious Johnson vs Rodtang Jitmuangnon rebooked for ONE X on March 26 in Singapore

Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson will look to bounce back from his upset loss to Adriano Moraes when he battles international sensation Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a ONE-centric gimmick match that alternates between MMA and Muay Thai.

Their marquee matchup is expected to headline the upcoming ONE X card on March 26 in Singapore, according to promotion president Chatri Sityodtong, who announced the booking on the latest edition of The MMA Hour.

Rounds two and four of Johnson vs. Jitmuangnon will be contested under MMA rules, while rounds one and three are strictly Muay Thai. Johnson is considered one of the greatest MMA fighters in history, just as Jitmuangnon is among the top Muay Thai combatants to ever compete.

Elsewhere on the ONE X card, former UFC headliners Eddie Alvarez and Sage Northcutt, along with international sensation Shinya Aoki, will all return to ONE action, though opponents and card placement have yet to be finalized.

Expect more ONE X fight card announcements in the coming weeks.