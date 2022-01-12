Daniel Cormier has sobering message for heavyweight Jon Jones: ‘He’ll lose to Gane or Ngannou’

Jon Jones is moving to heavyweight — but he won’t emerge victorious.

That’s according to former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, who knows a thing or two about “Bones” after facing the former 205-pound champion at UFC 182 back in 2015 and then again at UFC 214 roughly two years later.

The result was two losses one loss and one “No Contest” for “DC.”

“I believe that Jon Jones will fight at heavyweight and he’ll fight for the belt, but he’ll lose to Ciryl Gane or Francis Ngannou,” Cormier said on his ESPN show “DC & RC.” (transcribed by Farah Hannoun). “I just think that the time away, with the weight difference, and those guys being who they are, that’s the problem. It’s not that Jones has gotten worse; it’s just that these guys are a different level of heavyweight.”

Maybe Jones has in fact gotten worse, judging by his last two performances.

Whether or not Jones faces Gane or Ngannou largely depends on the outcome of the UFC 270 pay-per-view (PPV) main event. That’s where the “Bon Gamin” will attempt to unify the 265-pound titles against “The Predator” at Honda Center in Anaheim.

And if that hurdle is eventually cleared, this one still remains.