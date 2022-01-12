Top Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Flyweight contenders Alexa Grassa and Joanne Wood have been re-scheduled to throw down at the scheduled UFC Fight Night event on March 26, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio.

The two were originally set to collide last November before Grasso was forced out of the fight and replaced by Taila Santos, who went on to submit Wood (No. 7) via rear-naked choke with only 11 seconds left in the first round. The loss was “Jo Jo’s” second in a row and three of four overall.

Grasso (No. 11), meanwhile, is currently riding a two-fight win streak and is coming off a huge win over Maycee Barber, earning a unanimous decision win over “The Future” at UFC 258 nearly one year ago.

UFC Columbus is expected to be headlined by a pivotal Light Heavyweight bout as former division champion Jan Blachowicz takes on Aleksandar Rakic. In further action, Matt Brown will face Bryan Barberena in a Welterweight affair.

