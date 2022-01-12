If you’re into horses, UFC welterweight Kevin Holland just leaked his OnlyFans video

When they call u to fight a Cowboy. U get out there and start riding horses and singing country music . Yeeeehawww! #BigMouthBounty #ufc272 pic.twitter.com/Six8K99OyI

UFC welterweight Kevin Holland (no relation) has an OnlyFans account where you can see him riding horses and auto-tuning his way through fight announcements. The best thing I can say about his most recent video is that it’s free and no longer requires a subscription to his channel since “Trail Blazer” also posted it on Twitter.

The whole point of the video is to reveal his upcoming fight against Alex Oliveira at UFC 272 in March, because the Brazilian wears a 10-gallon hat and calls himself “Cowboy.” A part of me wishes Holland would have attempted a rendition of “Back in the Saddle” by Aerosmith but alas, we’ll have to settle for ... whatever that country mashup was.

Holland (21-7) was on his way to becoming a major player at 185 pounds, thanks to a five-fight win streak that included a knockout victory over longtime contender Ronaldo Souza. Unfortunately, the outspoken “Contender Series” graduate was unable to keep his momentum going, losing back-to-back fights against Derek Brunson and Marvin Vettori before registering a “No Contest” opposite Kyle Daukaus.

