Mackenzie Dern vs Tecia Torres added to UFC 273 lineup on April 9

I got my Top 5 fight Cracking into that Top 5 April 9th at #UFC273 #TeamTiny #ToTheTop #TorresVsDern #LetsGo #ThisIsMyYear #Climbing @ufc pic.twitter.com/tvyY4OsZGE

UFC strawweight veteran Tecia Torres was calling for a Top 5 opponent and it looks those calls have been answered, as “Tiny Tornado” today revealed she was booked to face No. 5-ranked Mackenzie Dern at the upcoming UFC 273 pay-per-view (PPV) event on April 9.

A city and venue for UFC 273 have yet to be revealed.

Torres (13-5) rebounded from a dreadful four-fight losing streak to win three in a row, including last August’s unanimous decision victory over Angela Hill. Dern (11-2) saw her four-fight win streak come to an end at the hands of Marina Rodriguez last October.

UFC 273 will be headlined by the featherweight title fight between reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski and fan-favorite contender “Korean Zombie,” who steps in for the injured Max Holloway. Elsewhere on the card, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and interim titleholder Petr Yan collide to unify the 135-pound titles.

Expect more UFC 273 fight card announcements in the coming days.