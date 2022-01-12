UFC 273: ‘Lil thot’ Petr Yan slams ‘pathetic liar’ Aljamain Sterling — who then jabs ‘TJ Needleshaw’

Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling claims the promotion moved his rematch against interim titleholder Petr Yan from UFC 272 to UFC 273 because “No Mercy” was not vaccinated for COVID-19, though “Funk Master” also acknowledged the reason behind the change made little sense from a logistical standpoint.

“Actually we were told the fight was moved to April 9 so they could have a backup ready when you pull out again bitch,” Yan wrote on social media. “Pathetic liar desperately trying to look good and control the narrative but it won’t work. I’m vaccinated and ready to bash you anywhere even tomorrow. UFC simply doesn’t want fake champion to headline the event.”

Yan continues to refer to Sterling as the “fake” bantamweight champion because “Funk Master” won the 135-pound title by way of disqualification after “No Mercy” landed an illegal knee during their UFC 259 title fight back in March 2021.

“I wonder if Needleshaw would be ready for March 5th?” Sterling countered on Twitter.

Sterling is clearly taking a shot at former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw, who spent two years on the sidelines after flunking his USADA drug test. Despite the layoff, Dillashaw remains at the top of the 135-pound rankings and could be fighting for a title by the end of the year.

But we need a definitive ending to Sterling-Yan before that can happen.

“The fact that you’re delusional enough to think another fighter is ‘bitching out’ against you tickles my balls more than it will when I drop them on your face April 9th,” Sterling told Yan on Twitter. “Every last word you say will be hilarious to say to you as I piss pound your face from full mount. Now stop sucking me and wait the extra weeks you needed like the good lil thot you are.”

Fun fact: we still have another three months of this silliness.