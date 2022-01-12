Jorge Masvidal vs Colby Covington odds: ‘Gamebred’ sizable underdog for UFC 272 headliner

A battle of two-time welterweight title challengers is set for UFC 272 as Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington collide atop the March 5 pay-per-view (PPV) card, recently booked for T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Gamebred” opened as a sizable betting underdog, according to BetOnline.ag, clocking in +250 (5/2) opposite “Chaos,” a healthy favorite at -300 (1/3). Expect those lines to shift as money starts trickling in (in both directions).

Masvidal, who turned 37 back in November, had two consecutive opportunities to dethrone reigning 170-pound champion Kamaru Usman. After losing a clearcut decision to “The Nigerian Nightmare” at UFC 251, the 35-15 “Gamebred” was obliterated by way of second-round knockout in their UFC 261 rematch.

As for Covington (16-3), who turns 34 next month, he also came up short in two shots against Usman, losing by technical knockout at UFC 245 before falling by way of unanimous decision at UFC 268. In between those title fights was a lopsided decision victory over former champion-turned-celebrity boxer Tyron Woodley.

UFC 272 will also feature the featherweight showdown between Edson Barboza and Bryce Mitchell. Elsewhere on the card, Kevin Holland makes his welterweight return opposite Alex Oliveira while Marina Rodriguez and Yan Xiaonan hook ‘em up at 115 pounds.

For the current UFC 272 fight card and PPV lineup click here.