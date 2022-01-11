Giga Chikadze will attempt to earn his eighth straight win inside the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Octagon — tenth overall — this Saturday night (Jan. 15, 2022) when he battles Calvin Kattar in the main event of UFC Vegas 46 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Before then, let’s take a look back at the striker’s last victory inside the eight-sided cage. In Aug. 2021, Chikadze took on one of the best strikers in the history of UFC, Edson Barboza. As expected, the entire fight played out on the feet with neither man refusing to give an inch, pushing the pace throughout the duration of the contest.

But early in round three, Chikdaze tagged the Brazilian bomber with a huge right hand that rocked him. But instead of rushing in like a wild man, Chikadze took a calm approach and continued to pick his foe apart until he ultimately dropped him and finished him off with some nasty ground-and-pound.

The victory was undoubtedly the biggest of his UFC career up to this point. Now, Chikadze looks to inch himself closer to the next title fight at 145 pounds — which is currently in limbo — if he can take out Kattar in “Sin City.”

