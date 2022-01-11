Derrick Lewis vs Tai Tuivasa odds: ‘Black Beast’ betting favorite for UFC 271

Two-time heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis will battle 265-pound power puncher Tai Tuivasa at the promotion’s upcoming UFC 271 pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for Sat., Feb. 12, 2022 inside Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

And he’ll do it as the -200 betting favorite.

That’s the running average over at Best Fight Odds, which has Tuivasa as the +160 underdog. As with any betting line, you can expect those numbers to shift — in both directions — as we get closer to fight night.

Lewis (26-8, 1 NC) was unsuccessful in his bid to capture the interim heavyweight crown, falling to Ciryl Gane at UFC 265. Undaunted, “The Black Beast” roared back to obliterate Chris Daukaus at UFC Vegas 45 just last month, the Texan’s fifth win across his last six fights.

Tuivasa (13-3) also knows a thing or two about streaks — in both columns. After dropping three in a row and fighting for his job, the power-punching Aussie went on to win four straight — all by way of knockout — including his UFC 269 destruction of Augusto Sakai.

UFC 271 will be headlined by the middleweight championship rematch between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker. In the UFC 271 co-main event, Derek Brunson and Jared Cannonier collide for the top spot in the 185-pound title chase.

