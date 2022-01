Event: UFC Vegas 48: “Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev”

Date: Sat., Feb. 19, 2022

Location: APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada

Broadcast: ESPN+ (4 p.m. ET Prelims | 7 p.m. ET Main Card)

UFC Vegas 48 Main Event On ESPN+:

155 lbs.: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev

UFC Vegas 48 Main Card, Prelims On ESPN+:

185 lbs.: Kyle Daukaus vs. Julian Marquez

135 lbs.: Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Stephanie Egger

135 lbs.: Chad Anheliger vs. Jesse Strader

155 lbs.: Jim Miller vs. Nikolas Motta

145 lbs.: Austin Lingo vs. Jonathan Pearce

135 lbs.: Mario Bautista vs. Khalid Taha

145 lbs.: Chas Skelly vs. Mark Striegl

265 lbs.: Ilir Latifi vs. Alexandr Romanov

115 lbs.: Diana Belbita vs. Gloria de Paula

205 lbs.: Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change due to COVID-19.*

