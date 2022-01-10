Not only has Bellator MMA bolstered its lightweight roster with the recent signing of former RIZIN champ Tofiq Musayev, but the Viacom-owned mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion is adding some depth to its welterweight division, as well.

Bellator officials confirmed to MMA Mania that it had locked down the services of 170-pound contender Michael Lombardo to an exclusive multi-fight contract, adding some depth to a weight class that is currently spearheaded by a division champion, Yaroslav Amosov.

With a record of 12-2, Lombardo has competed for various organizations throughout his combat career but will call Bellator home for the foreseeable future. Lombardo has competed twice on Dana White’s “Contender Series,” coming up short against Kyle Daukaus in June 2019 and then defeating Korey Kuppe in Sept. 2020.

“The Don” was last seen defeating Kyron Bowen at PFL 7 in Sept. 2020, stopping him via brutal calf kicks in the very first round.

Training out of American Top Team (ATT), Lombardo (31), is expected to make his official Bellator return later this year after scoring a win over Emmanuel Verdier at the Bellator: Monster Energy Fight Series event back in 2017.

