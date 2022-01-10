Khamzat Chimaev still can’t seem to lock down a fight inside the Octagon, so “Borz” is looking for action inside a cage anywhere he can get it. Over the weekend, the rising Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight contender got into a mini scuffle with security at an MMA event in Sweden.

According to Essentially Sports, Chimaev was sitting front row at a local MMA event featuring one of his teammates. When the fight was called off by the referee, “Wolf” jumped the rail and made his way toward the cage in protest in defense of his teammate, though the call seemed justified.

Before he could actually make his way into the cage, he ran into several security personnel, who had to physically forced Chimaev back down to his seat. Thankfully cooler heads prevailed before things really got out of hand.

Chimaev hasn’t competed since he manhandled Li Jingliang at UFC 267 in Oct. 2021 on “Fight Island.” The win was “Wolf’s” tenth straight win, fourth inside the Octagon since making his promotional debut in July 2020.