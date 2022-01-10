Bum thumb keeping Sean O’Malley sidelined — ‘I might not fight for awhile’

Looks like the “Sugar” show is on hiatus until further notice.

The streaking UFC bantamweight contender, currently ranked No. 12 at 135 pounds, is still recovering from a thumb injury suffered in his technical knockout victory over Raulian Paiva as part of the UFC 269 pay-per-view (PPV) event back in December.

“I can’t fight March 5, it’s too soon,” O’Malley said on his official podcast (via MMA Fighting). “And I don’t think they’re having a Vegas card in April, in May. I might not fight for a while. If I don’t fight until June or July, it just gives me time to get better and improve. I haven’t been able to train since my fight. I’ve had a fucking fractured thumb since my fight. I haven’t been able to train, so I haven’t been able to improve since the fight until now. I get my cast off soon. That’ll give me a couple of months to improve.”

This sounds like a job for Electric Granny!

His destruction of Paiva marked the third straight win for O’Malley, all by way of knockout. UFC President Dana White told the combat sports media that big things — including more money and tougher competition — will be waiting for “Sugar” upon his MMA return.

“I’m not too worried about it, ideally I get three fights in a year, that’s kind of where my head is at,” O’Malley continued. “I don’t know if it’s more money or if it’s ... I think it’s competition, I love competing. But I just want to get back in the gym and improve. So if I only fight two ... if I get one in July and November or December, I might only get two this year. Fight out the contract, and then boom, into 2023 with a fat fucking contract and just go on a killing spree.”

Let’s hope so, because thumb injuries are no joke.