Calvin Kattar will attempt to get back into the win column this Saturday night (Jan. 15, 2022) against Giga Chikadze when Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns after a three-week break to stage UFC Vegas 46 from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In Kattar’s last outing, he was outclassed by former featherweight champion Max Holloway in a five-round contest (see it again here). snapping his two-fight win streak. But that performance wasn’t indicative to what the problems he presents in the cage to his foes, especially when it comes to the standup department.

Case in point, his fight against Shane Burgo was a showcase of just how good Kattar is on his feet. Burgos has long been known as one of the best strikers at 145 pounds, but when the two collided at UFC 220 in 2018, Kattar took it to “Hurrican,” picking him apart with a precise jab and beautiful combinations.

At the start of round three, Kattar rocked Burgos with a clean right hand and then followed it up with a nasty uppercut that wobbled him. He then followed it up with a three-punch combination and some ground-and-pound to seal the deal.

He will need all of his striking technique on point against Chikadze, who is undefeated at 7-0 inside the Octagon which includes winning his last three fights inside the Octagon via technical knockout/knockout (TKO).

