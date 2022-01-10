UFC champ Francis Ngannou destroys family jewels in Jackass 4 (Video)

I don’t know if Francis Ngannou will be able to defeat Ciryl Gane when they go to war for the heavyweight strap atop the UFC 270 pay-per-view (PPV) card later this month in Anaheim, but I can say with absolute certainly “The Predator” will never lose to another man’s ball sack.

And for any of those Doubting Thomases who plan to make a case in favor of the family jewels, the psychos behind the upcoming Jackass movie, “Jackass Forever,” have already put Ngannou to the test. Yes, the same UFC heavyweight champion who set a power record at the promotion’s performance institute.

Watch the full trailer below:

I think I would rather wear the spider helmet than endure this testicular torture.

Ngannou (16-3) captured the heavyweight title by smashing Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 last March, but his unwillingness to make a speedy title defense left the promotion with no choice but to create an interim strap, which Gane won by planishing fellow heavyweight power puncher Derrick Lewis.

Jackass 4 debuts in theaters on Feb. 4.