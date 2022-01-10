UFC fighter forced to ‘escape’ overseas — ‘No one knows where I’m at’

Where in the world is Cheyanne Vlismas?

The up-and-coming UFC strawweight, who recently divorced fellow “Contender Series” graduate JP Buys, was forced to “escape” overseas to an undisclosed location and has no timetable for her Octagon return. That said, “The Warrior Princess” is still training and shooting for a 2022 comeback.

“No one knows where I’m at, and I’m actually keeping it that way,” Vlismas told MMA Fighting. “A lot of things happened before my fight — and even after my fight — and I decided what’s best is to just escape. I’ve been gone now for two weeks and I love it. I’m overseas and just living my life.”

Vlismas, 26, lost her Octagon debut to Montserrat Ruiz at UFC Moscow in late 2019, but then roared back with consecutive wins over Gloria de Paula (UFC Vegas 33) and Mallory Martin (UFC Vegas 44), with both victories securing the 7-2 “Warrior Princess” a $50,000 fight bonus.

“Because of reasons beyond belief, I cannot fight, and I cannot make any more money until I finalize some things in my life, and I don’t know when that will be,” Vlismas continued. “I’m trying to make that soon, but I don’t have an answer. I’m hoping by summer. I’m praying by summer. That’s what I’m gonna shoot for. As far as 2022, you’ll see me, but I have no answers. And honestly, it makes me want to cry how I have no answers for anything.”

Vlismas is currently unranked at 115 pounds.