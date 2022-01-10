Joe Rogan mourns loss of ‘very funny’ Bob Saget — ‘I’m going to miss him’

Longtime actor and comedian Bob Saget passed away on Sunday (Jan. 9, 2022) at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando, Fla., at the age of 65. While an official cause of death has yet to be revealed, Orange County deputies “found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

Saget had recently embarked on his “I Don’t Do Negative Comedy” stand-up tour.

“Bob Saget was a good man and a very funny person,” UFC color commentator Joe Rogan wrote on social media. “I’m going to miss him very much. RIP.”

Rogan, who also cut his teeth on network television while working as a young comic, had Saget on “The Joe Rogan Experience” in early 2020, covering Saget’s experiences working on shows like “Full House” and “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” among others.

“I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26,” Saget posted on social media the day before his passing. “I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it.”