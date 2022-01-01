We rolled out the first half of UFC’s 2021 Year in Review earlier today and now it’s time to take a look at the second half of action.

Unlike most of the fights that occurred in the first six months of 2021 the second half widely took place in front of live fans. Chalk it up to COVID-19 limiting the first half of action, but the promotion pulled out all the stops for the final stretch.

Leading the way was Dustin Poirier’s trilogy bout with Conor McGregor, Glover Teixeira’s improbable submission win over Jan Blachowicz to win the UFC light heavyweight title, Julianna Pena’s massive upset over Amanda Nunes, and a Fight of the Decade showing between lightweight contenders Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler.

