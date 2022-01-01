Video: Watch UFC’s 2021 Year in Review - Pt. 1

The past 12 months were some of the more memorable for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). From mega pay-per-view (PPV) cards to sold-out crowd amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the promotion provided consistent action from start to finish.

In order to look back at the past year the promotion has compiled the best of the best from the first six months of 2021. The video footage can be seen in the above player.

Some of the shining moments from the first half of 2021 include Dustin Poirier’s knockout win over Conor McGregor at UFC 257, Max Holloway’s record-setting performance against Calvin Kattar at UFC on ABC 1, and Francis Ngannou’s knockout win over Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 to claim the undisputed UFC heavyweight title.

If something is missing from the first half of last year please let us know in the comments below. There were simply too many memorable moments to cover so lets discuss to start the new year!