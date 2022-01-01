As we continue to take a look back at 2021 we can’t help but relive some of the best UFC commentary moments of the year.

While UFC’s broadcast team often changes from event to event the promotion still offers some of the most unique and memorable cageside voices in the game. From the legendary Joe Rogan to former UFC fighters like Daniel Cormier, Dominick Cruz, Michael Bisping, and Paul Felder, the commentary teams delivered across the board last year.

Luckily, UFC has compiled a lengthy video montage of all the best commentary moments of 2021. Whether it was incredible knockouts, unfortunate injuries, or improbable upsets, UFC’s broadcast squad had a reaction for everything.

Check it out in the above video player.

After taking a look at all of these calls which team do you prefer? It’s hard to pass up a pay-per-view (PPV) event being called by Rogan, but Bisping has become quite the commentator and may be the best option for the promotion heading into 2022.