Starved of face-punching after a disgustingly peaceful holiday? FITE has you covered, offering a five-fight, all-Heavyweight card TONIGHT (Sat., Jan. 1, 2022) to start the new year off right.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of tonight’s card below, starting with the FITE PPV broadcast at 8 p.m. ET.

The main event pits former WBA Interim Champion Luis Ortiz (32-2, 27 KO) against onetime IBF Champion Martin (28-2-1, 25 KO) in an IBF eliminator, which could put the winner in line for a shot at world title in the near-future. One fight prior, red-hot prospect Frank Sanchez (19-0, 13 KO) faces late replacement Christian Hammer (26-8, 16 KO), who steps in on a few days’ notice after Sanchez’s original foe came down with COVID.

The card will also see Jonathan Rice (14-6-1, 10 KO) look to repeat his shock upset of Michael Polite Coffie (12-1, 9 KO), veteran Gerald Washington (20-4-1, 13 KO) attempt to turn away former Olympian Ali Eren Demirezen, and unbeaten Viktor Faust (8-0, 6 KO) open the show against Georgian slugger Iago Kiladze (27-5-1, 19 KO).

Ortiz vs. Martin Quick Results:

Luis Ortiz vs. Charles Martin

Frank Sanchez vs. Christian Hammer

Jonathan Rice vs. Michael Polite Coffie

Gerald Washington vs. Ali Eren Demirezen

Viktor Faust vs. Iago Kiladze — Faust def. Kiladze by TKO at 1:44 of Round Two

Ortiz vs. Martin Round-By-Round Updates:

Heavyweight: Luis Ortiz vs. Charles Martin

Heavyweight: Frank Sanchez vs. Christian Hammer

Heavyweight: Jonathan Rice vs. Michael Polite Coffie

Heavyweight: Gerald Washington vs. Ali Eren Demirezen

Round one: Demirezen slowly advancing. Neither man committing to jabs yet. 1-2 lands for Washington. Jab downstairs. Demirezen falls just short with an overhand right. Double right by Washington. Demirezen backs him to the corner, can’t land halfway through. Another 1-2 lands for Washington, then a shorter right hand. Demirezen pressures and they trade on the ropes. Washington fires a three-piece. He tries to double up the right, clinch. 10-9 Washington.

Round two: Demirezen continues his slow advance. Good combination work on the ropes. Washington looking to keep a jab in his face. Demirezen tries a double left hook and eats a clean right cross. Solid movement by Washington, who blocks an overhand right. Right cross gets through, though. Heavy right cross from Washington briefly stings Demirezen halfway through. Demirezen tries to open up in the corner. Tight right lands for him, Washington 1-2 in response. Cross counter by Demirezen, eats a left hook. Combo by Washington. They trade on the ropes. Left hook by Washington. 10-9, 20-18 Washington.

Round three: Demirezen plodding forward, doubles the jab. Washington to the body. Demirezen avoiding the early combos and lands a double left hook. Overhand right just misses. Doing better work with the pressure so far. Long lead right. Washington goes low-high with right hands halfway through. Two-piece inside. 2-1-1 by Demirezen, eats a right hand. Washington jabs. Washington doing better in the latter half of the round. Demirezen sneaks a hook around the guard. 1-1-2. Heavy overhand right and a left hook behind it. Landing on the ropes. Uppercut-hook by Washington backs him off, left hook behind it. 10-9 Demirezen. 29-28 Washington.

Round four: Same as before, Demirezen plodding on as Washington looks to keep him at bay. 2-1 from Demirezen. Washington firing jabs, lands to the body. Right hand around the guard. Double hook by Demirezen. Halfway through. Tries to open up in the corner, then clinches. Low-high rights from Washington. Demirezen double hook on the ropes. Overhand right lands for him but Washington is back in control this round. Solid right from Demirezen in the corner. 10-9, 39-37 Washington.

Round five: Washington continuing to do well for himself at range. Body shot. Demirezen persistent but not landing consistently. Halfway through. There’s some nice work on the ropes from Demirezen. Washington left hook. Solid lead right by Demirezen. Good right by Washington, Demirezen answers in kind. Nice work in the corner. Washington sneaks a right around the guard and eats an overhand in return. 10-9 Demirezen, 48-47 Washington.

Round six: Washington looking like he’s running out of steam. Still landing some decent shots, just can’t keep Demirezen off of him. Right hands on the ropes. Demirezen left hooks. Combination lands for him. Heavy left hook. Washington to the body. Demirezen getting inside consistently, landing well. Halfway through. Jab from Washington. Demirezen 1-2, Washington jabs. Nice uppercut lands for Washington. Demirezen opening up on the ropes. Washington with a decent right that’s answered in kind. He slips, ref marks it as such. 10-9 Demirezen, 56-56.

Round seven: Solid right from Demirezen, who easily backs Washington to the corner. He’s by far the fresher of the two, and while Washington’s still landing on occasion, Demirezen’s just marching after him with impunity. Heavy left hooks. Washington absorbing a lot of punches. Solid right lands for him, though. Decent combination. Stiff jabs from Demirezen. Washington with a decent sequence. Demirezen walks him to the corner. Washington body shot. 1-1-2 from Demirezen lands clean. Lead left hook. Washington with a good right. Hard left hook by Demirezen, absorbs a right hand. They trade on the ropes. 10-9, 66-65 Demirezen.

Heavyweight: Viktor Faust vs. Iago Kiladze

Round one: Faust looking to jab early. He steps in with a three-piece and a left hook floors Kiladze hard. Kiladze manages to beat the count and tries to throw with him. Stiff jab from Faust. Again, then a clean 1-2. Suddenly, Kiladze slams home a counter right that wobbles Faust and sends him to his knees. Kiladze tries to follow up when Faust beats the count, only to run into a left hook that drops him again. Two hard rights and Faust is hurt again. Clinch. 1-2 lands for him. Both calmed down, neither landing clean. There’s a hook from Faust, some questionable clinch punches from Kiladze in return. 10-8 Faust.

Round two: Stiff jab lands for Kiladze early on. They trade left hooks soon after, then Kiladze clips him with an overhand right to even up the knockdown count. He beats the count with time to spare. Kiladze coming on, warned for hitting behind the head. Kiladze landign most of the left hooks he throws, but Faust stings him with his own before flooring him with a 1-2. Kiladze again beats the count, but the ref waves it off. Kiladze replies by punching the ref. Ugly ending to a great fight.

Final result: Faust def. Kiladze by TKO

