Video: Watch UFC’s Knockout of the Year nominees for 2021

Now that 2021 is in the books we’re able to take a look back at the very best knockouts carried out inside of the UFC’s famed Octagon.

Despite the ups and down of the past 12 months fight fans bore witness to some of the best knockouts in recent memory. From Kamaru Usman’s crippling finish over Jorge Masvidal in their welterweight title fight rematch to Ignacio Bahamondes’ insane spinning back kick with seconds left on the clock, the Octagon action delivered in waves this past year.

Check out UFC’s official Knockout of the Year nominees below and all of the video footage in the above player, courtesy of UFC.

Kamaru Usman def. Jorge Masvidal via second-round KO (punch) at UFC 261

Jiri Prochazka def. Dominick Reyes via second-round KO (spinning back elbow) at UFC Vegas 25

Rose Namajunas def Zhang Weili via first-round KO (head kick) at UFC 261

Ignacio Bahamondes def. Roosevelt Roberts via third-round KO (spinning back kick) at UFC Vegas 34

What do you think, Maniacs? What was the best UFC knockout of 2021?

Sound off!